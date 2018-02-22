Student Spends Black History Month Recreating Her Idols — From Claudette Colvin to Cardi B

Black History Month lasts 28 days, and a Texas student has had no problem coming up with 28 different looks to go with the theme.

Law student Staci Childs, 30, spent February dressing up as different black women who have made an impact in history, from Maxine Waters to Beyoncé.

“I’ve been told that I’m pretty creative and I come up with all these things in my head, so I figured Black History month would be a good way to channel some of my creativity,” Childs told InsideEdition.com.

She began the month by posting a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a homemade crown, side-by-side with Egypt’s Queen Nefertiti.

The next day, she did the biblical queen of Sheba.

She quickly went viral and even gained praise from black women she dressed up as, like rapper Cardi B and boxer Laila Ali.

“I celebrate black history every day, but Black History Month is just the icing on the cake,” Childs explained. “It’s a chance for us to deepen our knowledge of people we didn’t know about, to recognize some contributions that maybe we overlooked.”

She said she was originally inspired to put together what she calls the “Black Queendom Series” after listening to her friends talk about their insecurities.

“I hang out with wonderful — not just black women, but people of color — people not of color every day so I just wanted to take this opportunity to represent them,” she explained, “Most of these women stood in their truth, whatever truth that is. Like Cardi B for example, she doesn’t care what people think about her. She does whatever she wants.”

While Childs spotlights some of her heroes like Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad and civil rights activist Claudette Colvin, she said the black woman she looks up to most is her mom, who raised Childs by herself.

“The purpose of me doing this was to let people know you don’t have to be a rapper or a politician or a doctor or a lawyer to embody Black Girl Magic,” she explained. “What you’re doing every day is Black Girl Magic as long as you are doing it and doing it to the best of your ability.”

