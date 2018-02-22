NEEDVILLE, TX (KPRC) Officials at Texas’ Needville Independent School District are making it clear that students are not allowed to hold demonstrations or protests during school hours.

In a statement, Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said the district is very sensitive to school violence, such as last week’s deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida. Needville ISD officials say there is a “movement” attempting to stage walkouts and disruptions at Needville High School through social media and other outlets.

In a statement, Rhodes said, “Respect yourself, your fellow students and the Needville Independent School District and please understand that we are here for an education and not a political protest.”

Needville ISD officials said if students choose to take part in a demonstration or protest, they will be suspended from school for three days and face all the consequences that come with an out-of-school suspension.

“If we decide to walk out, if our life is in danger, we’re going to walk out,” one Needville student said in response. “That’s worth a suspension. It really is.”