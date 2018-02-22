Trump’s Notes For Listening Session With Florida Shooting Survivors Remind Him To Say ‘I Hear You’

The White House invited some teens to chat with Donald Trump about gun violence in school and the president’s crib sheet for the ”listening session” has caused something of a stir on social media.

Trump sat with the survivors of last week’s Florida school shooting and their family members on Wednesday in Washington and a photo snapped by the media captured a closeup of the sheet of notes he held in his hand.

For his listening session, Trump needed cliff-notes on how to be a human. pic.twitter.com/wwMh9z5A2z — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 22, 2018

“What would you most want me to know about your experience?” was the first note on the list followed by several obscured by Trump’s hand and, finally, “I hear you.”

As it does with most things, social media had some things to say about the apparent peek behind the curtain.

This is why the media is losing. Why shouldn’t he hold notes? Guy wants to ask and say the right things, and knows he’ll get jumped on for even a minor misstep in this moment. Besides, I thought we all preferred TelePrompTer Trump to the real thing… https://t.co/bxoj2Atd31 — Downtown Josh Brown (@ReformedBroker) February 21, 2018

Some of the hot takes bashed the president.

“For his listening session, Trump needed cliff-notes on how to be a human,” tweeted Beau Willimon.

Other tweets questioned what the big deal was.

I despise Trump and his enablers. But I don’t think his cheat-sheet notes at a meeting are unusual or shocking or wrong. At all. — IHearYouHat (@Popehat) February 22, 2018

What I learned today: Trump needs crib notes to fake empathy. — 🆁🅿🅼🅼🅰🆂 (@RPMMAS) February 21, 2018

“This is why the media is losing,” tweeted Downtown Josh Brown. “Why shouldn’t he hold notes?”

The listening session was held as thousands of students protested outside the Capitol demanding gun control legislation in the wake of the shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 dead.

Trump has responded with a pledge to take a strong stance on background checks. There are also reports the president will support an age restriction on purchases of assault style rifles like the one police say Nikolas Cruz used at Marjory Douglas Stoneman on Feb. 14.

