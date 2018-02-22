Westerville to begin taking down makeshift memorial to fallen officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The flowers, cards and balloons are all gifts left by the Westerville community for Officer Anthony Morelli, and Officer Eric Joering. The display is also helping the community cope.

City crews have begun the process of dismantling the display. Crews will have it removed by Friday. Edna Moore is sad to see it go.

“Every time I drive by it. It’s been one of those things that is hard to drive through it and not tear up. It shows me that everyone cares,” said Moore.

Moore’s husband, Steve Moore wanted to bring their child out before the memorial goes. Steve loved seeing it up.

“I understand they need to take it down at some point, but I still think it will still be residual in the community to support the officers and their families,” said Moore.

Once the memorial is gone Ryan Clifton, and his wife Amy say they will keep their blue light up a bit longer. For them, it serves as a reminder of just how close this community will remain long after this all passes.

“In a way, it will never be the same because it will be stronger. Everyone is going to remember these guys forever,” said Clifton.