Wet February to get soggier before it is over

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It has been a very wet so far in February which is typically the driest of all twelve months here in Central Ohio. In Columbus we are at 3.54″ of precipitation so far (rainfall & melted snow), that puts us 1.78″ above normal for the date, and would be more than 1 1/4 inches above normal if it did not rain anymore this month.

For the past 30 days, we have had wetter than normal conditions across the entire state

The graphic below shows percentage of normal rainfall for the past month. A number of 100% means we have had exactly normal rainfall, anything above 100% means wetter than normal. Notice the area in green is between normal to twice the normal rainfall. But there are areas to the north that have had double the normal rainfall in the past 30 days. There are areas to the south that have picked up almost 2.5 times the normal rainfall.

At 3.54″ of rainfall through the 22nd, February of 2018 already is the 24th wettest on record for Columbus.

February is typically our dries month on record with only 2.25″ of rain/melted snow in Columbus. In 1893 we had our record for February precip. at 7.65″ in Columbus.

The forecast is for flood potential the next few days with multiple moderate to heavy rain chances possible.

Flood watches currently extend through Sunday morning, with multiple chances of rainfall.

Yes, our in-house models are showing several inches of rain along and especially south of I-70. If actual rainfall numbers even are half of these numbers we would have some flooding in low spots, streams, creeks, and rivers.

Below is the pinpoint forecast through Sunday morning, and you can see the multiple rounds of rain that will be possible in our area.

Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway to turn around don’t drown and be safe!

If you ever have questions about rainfall, rain, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave