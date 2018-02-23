911 Call From Domestic Disturbance Involving Nikolas Cruz Released

A 911 call has been released from a domestic disturbance that Florida cops say involved suspected school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The call was made while Cruz, 19, and his brother were living with a friend of the family after their adoptive mother’s death in November.

One of the voices on the call is reportedly the family friend, Roxanne Deschamps. According to WSVN, the call was made after Deschamps forbade Cruz from bringing guns into her home.

“Because that’s all he wants is his gun,” said Deschamps. “That’s all he cares about is his gun, and he bought tons of ammunition, bullets and stuff, and I took it away from him.”

Deschamps told operators she feared for her safety because she believed Cruz might get more guns.

“I’m afraid if he comes back, and he has a lot of weapons, and he has a weapon that he is going to get at Dick’s [Sporting Goods] right now because he purchased it,” said Deschamps.

Cruz also reportedly called 911, which is when the alleged killer of 17 can be heard, to report that Deschamps’ son had attacked him.

“He started attacking me, and he kicked me out of the house, and he said he was going to gut me,” Cruz said.

The teen is accused of arming himself with a semi-automatic assault rifle and storming his former high school in Parkland, where cops say he killed 14 students and three members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas staff.

No charges were filed against Cruz following the call. After his arrest Feb. 14, he was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

