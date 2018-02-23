Best ski jumping (and mustache) moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

The one ski jumping image you’ll probably remember from the PyeongChang Games is Robert Johansson’s stellar mustache. And rightfully so, but there was also some terrific, nail-biting action. History was made and medals were won. Take a look back at the best ski jumping moments from the 2018 Winter Games.

Norway’s Robert Johansson becomes an overnight internet sensation

I know why you’re here. So let’s get this out of the way first.

Japan’s Noriaki Kasai makes Olympic history

Kasai earned 117.7 points for his jump in the normal hill qualifiers. Seems pretty uneventful but with tthat jump, Kasai officially made his record eighth Winter Olympics appearance.

Don’t count out the ‘stache

You’ll remember Johansson’s mustache but will you remember his ski jumping?

Turns out he’s pretty good on the hills, too. Johansson won three medals in PyeongChang. He and Germany’s Andreas Wellinger became just the seventh and eighth athletes to ever medal in all three ski jumping events. After taking the bronze in the normal and large hill events, Johansson finally claimed the gold, leading Norway to the team large hill top spot.

It doesn’t get more clutch than Norway’s Maren Lundby

Norway’s ski jumping success wasn’t limited to just the men, though. The favorite heading into the women’s individual normal hill event — the only women’s ski jumping event in PyeongChang — Lundby needed a monstrous final jump to claim the gold. Man, did she answer the call.

Germany’s Andreas Wellinger breaks out

Wellinger was the breakout star of the Games, announcing himself as the man to beat early in PyeongChang. Wellinger, just 22 years old, won the normal hill event for his first career individual gold, fighting back tears when he found out he had won. In total, Wellinger left PyeongChang with a gold and two silver medals.

King Kamil repeats

Poland’s Kamil Stoch, after finishing fourth in the normal hill, defended his large hill crown with an impressive final jump to edge out Wellinger.

Saving the best for last

In the final ski jumping event of PyeongChang — the team large hill — it again came down to Wellinger, Stoch and Johansson. This time, Johansson was able to overthrow the others and earn the gold for Norway.

What exactly is going on here? Not much to say here. Just questions.