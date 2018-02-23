Best ski jumping (and mustache) moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

The one ski jumping image you’ll probably remember from the PyeongChang Games is Robert Johansson’s stellar mustache. And rightfully so, but there was also some terrific, nail-biting action. History was made and medals were won. Take a look back at the best ski jumping moments from the 2018 Winter Games.
Norway’s Robert Johansson becomes an overnight internet sensation
Japan’s Noriaki Kasai makes Olympic history
Kasai earned 117.7 points for his jump in the normal hill qualifiers. Seems pretty uneventful but with tthat jump, Kasai officially made his record eighth Winter Olympics appearance.
Don’t count out the ‘stache
You’ll remember Johansson’s mustache but will you remember his ski jumping?
Turns out he’s pretty good on the hills, too. Johansson won three medals in PyeongChang. He and Germany’s Andreas Wellinger became just the seventh and eighth athletes to ever medal in all three ski jumping events. After taking the bronze in the normal and large hill events, Johansson finally claimed the gold, leading Norway to the team large hill top spot.