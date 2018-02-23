Church group picks up lunch tab for CPD officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are publicly thanking a group of women that picked up the lunch tab for four officers Friday afternoon at Spaghetti Warehouse.

The women left a note behind, with comments from each of the women. They also left a card for the Leave a Mark Church in Columbus.

The note reads:

*We Support the Blue*

Thank you for your love and dedication!

We appreciate you

Your daily courage and bravery are very inspiring. Thank you for your service! Love and prayers!

Thank you for protecting our community to the best of your ability.

God bless you and all the work you do!

Thank you for everything you guys do to protect us.

I think you are very brave and caring.

Thank you so much for everything you guys do. What you do does make a difference. God Bless.

CPD posted a thank-you for the women and their act of kindness.

