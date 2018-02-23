CPD arrests man accused of shooting clerk during drive-thru robbery

David Layne Miller IV, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated robbery.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – CPD SWAT officers have arrested a man who is accused of shooting a drive-thru clerk during a robbery nearly two weeks ago.

It happened around 6:39pm on Feb. 12 at the Circle Drive Thru at 1848 Tamarack Circle S.

According to Columbus police, a man entered the store and approached an employee. After speaking briefly with the employee, police said the suspect pulled a silver ‘Mac 10 or Tec 9 style handgun’ out of the front of his pants. The suspect pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money.

The employee then ran into the office and closed the door behind him. The suspect fired several shots through the door, striking another employee inside.

Police said the suspect kept firing as he backed out of the drive-thru.

