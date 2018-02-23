Eagle Coated in Ice Warms Up in Oklahoma Game Warden’s Truck

Samantha Williams, Samantha Williams Published: Updated:

An eagle found covered in ice was defrosted in an Oklahoma game warden’s truck before he released back into the wild earlier this month.

The large bird of prey was practically unable to move when it was found by Game Warden Spencer Grace along the Osage/Kay County line after an ice storm had struck the area.

Ranchers first spotted the eagle on Feb. 20 and Grace arrived on scene to locate the bird, according to a post on the Oklahoma Game Wardens’ Facebook Page.

In a video uploaded by Grace, the eagle is initially seen flying fairly close to the ground, followed by a close-up shot of the eagle plopped on the grass.

A little later, Grace flipped the camera around, showing himself catching his breath after grasping the eagle and putting him in a cage saying, “It wasn’t really easy to get caught up with him.”

Through the cage, Grace showed the layer of ice that coated the eagle’s feathers and kept him in his truck for about 45 minutes.

The warden mentioned this kind of weather is really hard on wildlife and they were expecting yet another ice storm the next day.

“Hopefully he’ll be able to regain his energy,” Grace said in the video.

Once Grace was assured the eagle was warm enough, he showed video of him opening the cage and setting the eagle free.

Without hesitation, the majestic bird exited the cage and flew away, landing on a branch in a tree.

“He is landed,” Grace said.

The Facebook post mentioned the eagle ‘flew to his usual perch where the ranchers see it daily.’

Grace said this was the first time he ever had an eagle that did not fly as a result of being coated in ice.

RELATED STORIES


Eagle Snatches Little White Dog From the Ground Before Taking It on Wild Ride


Bald Eagle Named Icarus Recovering From Severe Burns After Flying Too Close to Power Lines


Shivering Manatees Huddle in Canals for Warmth as Cold Grips Florida

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s