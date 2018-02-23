Entire 4th grade class sends Sheriff’s office thank-you letters

MOUNT GILEAD, OH (WCMH) — An entire fourth grade class in the Northmor Local School District sent the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office thank-you letters for keeping them safe.

As many of you are aware Northmor Local School District received a threat on Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate. I have heard positive feedback from the community and the school district on how the threat was handled. However there is no greater sense of a job well done than to hear it from a child. Today we received 20 letters from a 4th grade class at Northmor and I would like to share them with you. The only alteration to these letters is the names being removed.

Sheriff John L. Hinton