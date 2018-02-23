Fairfield Union schools on lockdown after ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect reported in area

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials with the Fairfield Union Local School District say they have closed some schools and placed others are on lockdown after an armed and dangerous person was reported to be in the area.

According to the Fairfield Union Local School District, Pleasantville and Bremen elementary schools are closed today, and Fairfield Union High School as well as Rushville Middle School have been placed on locked down because of an armed and dangerous suspect is at large in the Pleasantville area.

According to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for a man with a warrant in the area. Deputies say there is no direct threat to the schools, however.

“There have been no direct threats to the school district, so this is a measure of extra caution for our students,” the district states on its Twitter account.

