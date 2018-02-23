Father accused of 2-year-old son’s murder denied bond

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has ordered the father of a 2-year-old found stabbed to death in Chicago held without bond on first-degree murder charges.

Cook County prosecutors said Friday that 37-year-old Rolando Ortiz re-enacted how he slit Mateo Garcia Aguayo’s throat as the father gave police a video confession.

Police responding to a call from relatives found the boy in a home in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The boy had stab wounds so severe he was nearly decapitated.

Authorities have said Ortiz stabbed the boy after becoming frustrated because he was keeping him awake. Police say Ortiz put the boy’s body in a garbage bag. He then fled and was arrested during a traffic stop in Kankakee County.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Ortiz had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.