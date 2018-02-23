FCC Chair Ajit Pai receives NRA ‘Courage Under Fire’ award at CPAC

(WCMH) – The National Rifle Association honored Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Pai was awarded the NRA’s ‘Charlton Heston Courage Under Fire’ award for his efforts leading up to the repeal of net neutrality rules. He was also given a handmade rifle.

The rifle is awarded “when someone has stood up under pressure with grace and dignity and principled discipline,” said Carolyn Meadows, the second vice-president of the NRA, CNN reported.

The rifle will be held by the NRA until Pai is able to get it. CPAC conference rules prohibit weapons inside the venue.

Previous recipients of the award include Vice President Mike Pence and Sheriff David Clarke.