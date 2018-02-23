Four Muskingum County teens charged in separate school threat cases

(Associated Press)

MUSKINGUM CO., OH (WCMH) — Four students have been charged in four separate school threat cases in Muskingum County, according to prosecutor Mike Haddox and WHIZ-TV. 

WHIZ-TV reports three students face one count of inducing panic. A fourth faces two counts of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into a school safety zone and one count of aggravated menacing.

A 14-year-old West Muskingum Middle School student faces one count of inducing panic for allegedly making the comments “it’s time to die” and “time to shoot up school” on Feb 15.

A 15-year-old John Glenn High School student faces one count of inducing panic for allegedly threatening to put a grenade in the teacher’s desk and threatening to hurt a student if the student told on him on Feb. 16.

A 15-year-old Zanesville High School student faces one count of inducing panic for allegedly threatening to shoot up the school on Feb. 20.

A 16-year-old West Muskingum High School student faces two counts of illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone and one count of aggravated menacing for allegedly bringing two knives to school and threatening to stab another student on Feb. 22.

No school buildings closed as a result of the threat, WHIZ-TV reports.

Each of the students could be locked up until the age of 21.

