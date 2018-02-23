Friday Freebies: Unlimited pizza, discounted COSI admission, thrift store deals, flash tattoo sale and more

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) —The weekend is finally here, and you know what that means… It’s time for your Friday Freebies!

From yoga and pizza to thrifting and curling, there are lots of inexpensive activities to do around Columbus this weekend.

Friday:

Say ‘om’

Unwind from your work week at Yoga On High. The donation-based Karma Yoga class will take you through deep stretches and breathing exercises to help you relax. The class is free, but any amount of donation is appreciated.

Family night out

Grab the kids and head over to COSI for Family Friday Night. Admission is just $15 per adult and $10 per child. Admission includes all permanent exhibits at COSI.

Dance the night away

Lace up your dancing shoes and dance the night away at the $1 Dance Party at Dance Tonight Columbus. Admission is just $1 before 9pm and $8 after 9pm. The studio is also offering a $5 group class before the dance party.

Get unlimited pizza while you skate

Head over to Skate Zone 71 on Friday night between 7pm and 10pm for Unlimited Pizza Night. Admission is just $10 per person and includes skate rental and unlimited cheese pizza until 9:30pm.

Saturday:

Go thrifting

The Dollar Sale returns to Rag-O-Rama this weekend! On Saturday and Sunday stop by Rag-O-Rama at 3301 N. High St., where they will have a huge assortment of items available for just $1.

Take a hike

The Metro Parks Winter Hike Series comes to an end this weekend. Head over to Batelle Darby Creek Cedar Ridge ranger station and enjoy a 2-, 4-, or 6-mile hike along the banks and bluffs of Big Darby Creek.

Get a tattoo that does some good

This weekend, White Raven Tattoo in Westerville will be having a flash tattoo sale. All proceeds will go towards the families of Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering, who were killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Tattoos will be just $75, and White Raven will be posting the available flash designs to their social media pages on Friday.

Sunday:

Grab a book

Looking for a new read or want to pick up a copy of your favorite book? Stop boy the Upper Arlington Public Library for their Winter Book Sale and see what you can find. The sale runs from 1pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Celebrate Black History Month

Head over to the Greater Ebenezer Cathedral of Praise and celebrate Black History Month. The program will feature a living wax museum of unsung African-American heroes and a musical performance by the Greater Ebenezer Cathedral of Praise Worship & Arts Department. The event is free, but free-will offerings will be accepted.

Learn to curl

If you’ve got Olympic fever, register for the Learn to Curl Clinic with the Columbus Curling Club. The 2-hour clinic consists of off-ice instruction, 50 minutes of learning how to sweep and deliver stones, and a couple games. The registration fee is just $35 and all you’ll need to bring are clean tennis shoes.

___

NBC4 is always looking for local deals to share in our Friday Freebies articles. If you have a promotion or discount you’d like to share, please send an email to rgribble@wcmh.com.