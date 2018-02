Heart month may be almost over, but that is far from the only time we need to pay close attention to our tickers. After all, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the U.S.

Dr. Armon Shayesteh, the founder of Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic talks about our heart health and the impact of obesity. What we can do about it today to get fit for life.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic