Guernsey County parents charged with severely injuring one-month-old

GUERNSEY CO., OH (WCMH) — The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested and charged with severely injuring an almost two-month-old infant in Byesville.

The baby’s parents, 20-year-old Robart A. Rusnak, and 22-year-old Melissa R. Harris, face felony child endangering charges.

The child is currently being treated at the Akron Children’s Hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Rusnak and Harris await a bond hearing Friday afternoon in the Cambridge Municipal Court.

