Hilliard Police looking for women accused of grabbing purses from daycare parking lots

HILLIARD, OH (WCMH) — Police in Hilliard are asking for help identifying several women suspected of stealing purses from mothers dropping children off at daycare.

The thefts happened on Feb. 6 and Feb. 9 at Primrose on Trueman Blvd, Agape on Cemetery Road and City Kids on Scioto Darby Rd.

According to Hilliard police, the suspects used checks from the purses to make fraudulent deposits, stealing thousands of dollars from the victims.

The suspects were caught on camera at area banks. They are believed to be driving a black Jeep, which could be a rental car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hilliard Police at 614-334-2541.

