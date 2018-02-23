Indiana Arby’s employee accused of stabbing coworker to death

RENSSELAER, Ind, (WLFI) — A person faces preliminary murder charges following a stabbing at a fast food restaurant in northwest Indiana.

Police say 39-year-old Raymond Dhliwayo was arrested for the stabbing and killing of Jared Valentine.

The stabbing was reported at 7 p.m. Central Time Thursday at the Arby’s restaurant on South College Avenue in Rensselaer. They were both employees of the Arby’s and working at the time of the incident.

Raymond Dhliwayo was booked into the Jasper County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder following the stabbing investigation.

Valentine was a student at Rensselaer Central High School. This was posted on the school Facebook page Friday:

Rensselaer Central High School and the Rensselear community has suffered a great loss tonight with the passing of RCHS student Jared Valentine. Rensselaer Central High School will have grief counselors available to students, staff, and others. This will be available at 10:00 am in the RCHS Library. Please keep Jared’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”

This message was sent to RCSC by Jared’s family to post.

WLFI in West Lafayette reached out to Arby’s for comment. Here is what an Arby’s spokesperson sent via email:

Last night, a senseless and tragic act took place at one of our franchise restaurants in Rensselaer, Indiana. Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. The franchisee will continue to work closely with the authorities as they conduct their investigation. At this time, all levels of support are being given to the restaurant team members, including counseling services. Because this investigation is ongoing, we are unable to share any additional comment and will need to refer you to the local authorities.”

A sign outside the Arby’s reads “Temp closed prayers for our team mate.”

Police say there is no clear motive at this time. They are wrapping up the investigation and sending it to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office soon.

