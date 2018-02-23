Ivanka Trump Charms South Korea as She Arrives for the Olympics

Ivanka Trump is on the charm offensive in South Korea.

The first daughter arrived Friday after flying commercial on Korean Air from Washington D.C., to Seoul.

My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

Ivanka, who traveled with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, showed no sign of jet lag after the 14-hour flight, looking chic in a black-and-white houndstooth coat with a white turtleneck sweater.

“It’s a great honor to be here in South Korea with the U.S. delegation,” Ivanka told the crowd that had gathered for her arrival. “We are very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to cheer for team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea.”

She later changed into a black dress for dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. She enjoyed a kosher, vegetarian meal of grilled tofu with “special marinade.”

She later thanked the couple in a tweet.

Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/eOFYKH755o — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2018

On Saturday, Ivanka will cheer on Team USA during the final day of competition before heading to Sunday’s closing ceremony. She is expected to smooth some tensions that flared during the vice president’s visit last week.

