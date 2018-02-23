Ivanka Trump Charms South Korea as She Arrives for the Olympics

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

Ivanka Trump is on the charm offensive in South Korea.

The first daughter arrived Friday after flying commercial on Korean Air from Washington D.C., to Seoul.

My daughter, Ivanka, just arrived in South Korea. We cannot have a better, or smarter, person representing our country.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

Ivanka, who traveled with White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, showed no sign of jet lag after the 14-hour flight, looking chic in a black-and-white houndstooth coat with a white turtleneck sweater.

“It’s a great honor to be here in South Korea with the U.S. delegation,” Ivanka told the crowd that had gathered for her arrival. “We are very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to cheer for team USA and to reaffirm our strong and enduring commitment with the people of the Republic of Korea.”

She later changed into a black dress for dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook. She enjoyed a kosher, vegetarian meal of grilled tofu with “special marinade.”

She later thanked the couple in a tweet.

Thank you President Moon and First Lady Kim for your warm hospitality and the very special dinner at the historic Blue House, marking the start of our visit to South Korea. #PyeongChang2018 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/eOFYKH755o

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2018

On Saturday, Ivanka will cheer on Team USA during the final day of competition before heading to Sunday’s closing ceremony. She is expected to smooth some tensions that flared during the vice president’s visit last week.

RELATED STORIES


All the Olympic Medals Team USA Has Won in Pyeongchang


Melania Affectionately Rests Hand on Trump’s Arm at Mar-a-Lago Party


Donald Trump Jr.’s Wife Vanessa Hospitalized After Opening Letter With White Powder Inside

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s