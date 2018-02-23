COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Jury selection got underway Friday in the murder trial of Brian Golsby, accused of the rape and murder of 21-year-old Ohio State University student Reagan Tokes. If convicted, Golsby faces the possibility of the death penalty.

More than 200 potential jurors were asked to complete a 22-page questionnaire asking about their backgrounds, their families and their beliefs about crime and punishment. About a third of the jurors asked to be excused for a variety of reasons including health, economic hardship, and planned vacations.

This case has drawn an extraordinary amount of media coverage – so much that the defense asked for a change of venue.

The judge denied that and prosecutor Ron O’Brien is confident they will be able to pick a jury.

“I have found in a series of cases not only here but across the state that jurors are able to set aside whatever they have seen, heard or read about the case and decide the case only on the evidence they hear in the courtroom and that’s the standard,” O’Brien said.

Golsby had been released from prison about three months prior to Tokes’ murder. One of the conditions of his release was that he wear a GPS ankle bracelet. Prosecutors say GPS data showing Golsby’s movements will be part of the evidence presented at trial.

Judge Mark Serrott has set aside all of next week for jury selection.