Kjeld Nuis takes the 1000m gold medal with a strong run in the final heat.

The 1000m is Nuis’ second gold of his first Olympic Games.

Early in his career, Nuis struggled in big races, notably missing out on the 2010 and 2014 Games,but with the help of a sports psychologist has improved.

Havard Lorentzen, the 500m gold medalist, was moved off the top spot by Nuis, taking silver.

Kim Tae-Yun earned a bronze medal.

Joey Mantia lost the most followings Nuis’ gold medal run in the final heat, as the Dutch champion moved Matia off the podium and into fourth place.

Mitch Whitmore led briefly with a time of 1:09.17, but would finish tenth. The race is likely the three-time Olympians final Olympic race as he plans on retiring and becoming a speed skating coach following the 2018 Games.

Shani Davis finished seventh overall, in what might be the two-time gold medalists final Olympic race.