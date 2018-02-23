Marshall University football player dies after being paralyzed by bullet

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) – A college football player who was paralyzed in a shooting last month has died.

Lawrence Aaron III, 19, of Columbia, Maryland, was shot on Jan. 1 at a New Year’s Eve party in Severn, south of Baltimore. Aaron was a freshman defensive tackle at Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia.

His mother, Melissa Aaaron, told The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington after the shooting that her son was paralyzed by a bullet lodged in his spine.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department said it was notified that Aaron died from his injuries Thursday at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

In a statement, Head Coach Doc Holliday said:

Marshall University lost a very special young man today, and it has shocked and saddened us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron’s family and friends, many of whom were his fellow thundering herd teammates. His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten.”

Police said homicide detectives are now investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them.

A 17-year-old male was also shot in the arm.

According to WBAL, there is a GoFundMe account set up to help with Larry Aaron’s medical expenses.