Michigan student becomes Korean host for Team USA hockey team

Jack Doles, WOOD Published:

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD) – A Western Michigan student landed one of the best jobs in PyeongChang – an Olympic volunteer.

Ko Jaechung goes by Chris Ko in the U.S. But to the Team USA hockey players he served as host, he had a plethora of names.

“Crisco, like the canola oil, Christopher Robbin, Kringle. I don’t know what that’s about,” he said.

[WATCH: Olympic volunteer follows in his father’s footsteps]

You know you’ve been accepted into a hockey locker room when you get a nickname.

Chris’ job gave him a backstage pass at the Pyeongchang games.

“Being backstage in the locker room, it felt like I was in a place not many people get to go see,” he said.

He did everything from help set up the locker room to translate for players and their families.

“The key thing for this position is speaking Korean and English,” Chris said.

He isn’t the first member of his family to volunteer at the Olympics. His father worked the 1988 games in Seoul.

Chris is an aviation major at Western Michigan. He is taking online classes to stay in good stead academically.

He’s been in Korea for a month but with the U.S. losing, he’s getting ready to head back to campus and

Michigan’s wintry weather armed with a one-of-a-kind wardrobe thanks to his once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“How many people can say they worked with the U.S hockey team at the Olympics? It’s been a tremendous honor.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s