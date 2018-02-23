Missing adult last seen at Lewis Center Walmart

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are asking for help locating a missing 74-year-old woman last seen Friday afternoon in Lewis Center.

Joyce L. Berry was last seen in the area of 8659 Columbus Pike (US 23) around 1:30pm Friday. Police say she may suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Berry is described as a white female standing 4’11 and weighing 139 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, grey pants and a blue and tan jacket.

She is believed to be driving a 2014 silver Mitsubishi Outlander with Ohio license plate EZC4778.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.