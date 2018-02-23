Mueller files new charge against Paul Manafort

By Published:
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort (L) arrives at a federal courthouse with his attorney Kevin Downing (R) November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Robert Mueller is accusing President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman of secretly paying former European politicians to lobby on behalf of Ukraine.

The new allegation against Paul Manafort comes in a newly unsealed indictment made public Friday. The indictment followed a guilty plea by Manafort’s longtime business associate, Rick Gates.

The indictment accuses Manafort of paying the former politicians, informally known as the “Hapsburg group,” to appear to be “independent” analysts when in fact they were paid lobbyists. Some of the covert lobbying took place in the U.S.

The indictment says the group was managed by a former European chancellor. Court papers accuse Manafort of using offshore accounts to pay the group more than 2 million euros.

