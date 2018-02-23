Official: Russian bobsledder tests positive for banned substance

Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia start their first heat during the women's two-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — The president of the Russian Bobsled Federation says a bobsledder whose crew finished 12th in the women’s competition has tested positive for a banned substance.

Alexander Zubkov says a drug-test sample that pilot Nadezhda Sergeeva gave Sunday was positive for a banned heart medication.

The women’s race was Wednesday. Zubkov says Sergeeva says she took no such medication and the team says she was not issued any medication.

Zubkov did not say which substance was found, saying Russian officials were working to clarify the situation. But he said it was not meldonium, the substance for which Russian curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of a bronze medal Thursday.

A Slovenian hockey player and a Japanese speedskater also both left the games after failing tests.

The Russians are competing under the Olympic flag and in neutral uniforms because of doping in Sochi in 2014.

