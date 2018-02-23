Ohio sheriff says 300 teachers signed up for his concealed carry class

Published: Updated:
Sheriff Richard K. Jones (CNN)

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — There is a renewed push to have teachers trained and armed with guns in schools.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K Jones is an advocate of this plan. He has offered to cover the cost for teachers to take a concealed carry class in Butler County, which is north of Cincinnati. After receiving 300 requests, Jones said the limit had been reached.

“You need back up, you need people in the schools,” Jones said in a CNN interview. “Officers aren’t always the answer. You need somebody without a weapon, that can keep their weapon secured, trained.”

Teachers will not necessarily be able to bring guns into their classrooms once they complete the training. Under Ohio’s concealed carry law, school employees must leave their guns in their locked car when they are in a school safety zone, unless they have written permission from the school district.

 

