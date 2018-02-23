Ohio University cancels classes Monday in anticipation of flooding, high winds

By Published:
Courtesy: Ohio University

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — Classes have been cancelled on Monday, Feb. 26 at the Ohio University main campus in anticipation of severe weather, the school said Friday.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.

Athens County will be under a flood warning until Monday; the university says specific areas of campus may be impacted by flooding and possible high winds and power outages.

“We will make every effort to ensure students on campus are safe, but living conditions may not be ideal,” the university said on its campus alert page.

Students, faculty, and staff are asked to notify Ohio University Police at 740-593-1911 or Facilities Management at 740-593-2911 if there is possible danger.

