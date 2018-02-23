One injured in shooting after fight breaks out at Grove City Walgreens

Published:

GROVE CITY, OH (WCMH) — Grove City Police say one person was hospitalized after a shooting at the Walgreens on Stringtown Road.

Sgt. Chris White told NBC4 two men inside the store began fighting, but White said he was unsure how the fight began. He said he does not think the people involved knew one another.

The fight ended with the two men rolling around on the floor. One of the males produced a gun and shot the other male in the abdomen, White said.

