Police searching for suspects accused of killing fish inside Texas Walmart

BRYAN, TX (WCMH) — Police in Texas say they are searching for four people for questioning after fish were killed inside a Walmart.

According to the Bryan Texas Police Department, on December 11, four people were seen entering a Walmart on Briarcrest.

Shortly after, fish inside the store were killed.

Police continue to search for the suspects in connection to the criminal mischief, and are asking for information on the four people seen in the video.

Anyone with information can call the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5315.