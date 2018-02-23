VIDEO: Officers save falling boy

ASSIUT, Egypt (NBC News) — Three Egyptian policemen were able to catch a 5-year-old child as he fell from a third-floor apartment balcony in the southern city of Assiut, saving the boy’s life.

Egypt’s interior ministry released footage of the incident this week showing three policemen on duty guarding a bank and standing on a sidewalk.

They look up and apparently see the child dangling from the balcony before rushing to catch him as he falls.

The ministry said the child was unharmed but one of the policemen was injured and was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The video was carried by Egyptian media outlets who hailed the policemen’s quick reaction as “heroic.”

