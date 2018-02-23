Westerville South HS on lockdown after safety concern

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Westerville South High School has been placed on lockdown due to potential safety concerns.

According to a spokesperson with Westerville City Schools, an anonymous phone call came into Westerville South High School citing potential safety concerns.

Westerville South High School has been placed on lockdown.

Blendon Middle Schoool, Pointview Elementary and the Academic Enrichment Center are on lockouts (classes are proceeding as normal, heightened security in halls, all exterior doors locked).