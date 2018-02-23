Whitehall police searching for suspect in fatal hit-skip crash

WHITEHALL, OH (WCMH) — Police in Whitehall are asking for information on a deadly hit-skip crash.

According to the Whitehall Division of Police, at about 10:14pm, Wednesday, officers responded to the area of E. Main Street and Shady Lane Road on the report of a hit-skip crash.

Police say a vehicle turned southbound on Shady Lane Road from westbound Main Street when it struck Phillippe Schlagetter, 57, who was crossing the roadway in the crosswalk.

Schlaggetter would be pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle who struck Schlagetter fled the area without stopping after the crash.

Whitehall Police are asking for help from the public in identifying the vehicle and driver. Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash or who may have information about the identity of the driver is asked to call the Whitehall Police at 614-237-6333.

Detectives have reviewed and are continuing to review video from local businesses.

“It would be in the best interest of the individual responsible for this to come forward and give their side of this incident,” said Chief Dan Kelso, “Because sooner or later we are going to find you. We ask this person to do the right thing now and come forward.”