Who Is Dana Loesch? The Story Behind the Face of the NRA

Dana Loesch, the face of the National Rifle Association, has ignited more fireworks than ever in the gun control debate.

Loesch is the NRA’s national spokeswoman and doesn’t pull any punches. Speaking at CPAC Thursday, she launched a sensational attack on the media, saying they “love mass shootings,” adding, “crying white mothers are ratings gold.”

On Friday’s Good Morning America, Robin Roberts said Loesch’s remarks were “baseless” and “we do not do this for ratings.”

Loesch, a 39-year-old mother of two sons from Dallas, has been married for 17 years to a music producer.

In 2014, she released the book, Hands Off My Gun: Defeating the Plot to Disarm America.

On her right forearm is a tattoo that reads, Ephesians 6: 12-13, a Bible passage in which Christians are called to “put on the full armor of God.”

Loesch started out homeschooling her sons and writing a mommy blog called “Mamalogues.” The blog landed her a job as a newspaper columnist and a radio show host. She then began appearing as a political commentator on TV.

She became the NRA’s national spokeswoman in February 2017.

“I’ve been impressed with Dana’s command of the issues facing the NRA, as well as her ability to communicate our positions and connect with women, and men, on those issues,” NRA chief Wayne LaPierre, said in a statement after her hiring.

After CNN’s heated town hall forum this week, Loesch faced a grilling from advocates for gun control, but also received support for walking into the lion’s den.

“I give it up to Dana Loesch for taking the heat and going in there,” Meghan McCain said on The View Thursday.

Loesch claims she heard threats of violence from the audience.

“I wouldn’t have been able to exit that if I did not have a private security detail,” she claimed as she addressed CPAC Thursday. “There were people rushing the stage and screaming, ‘Burn her.’ And I came there to talk solutions.”

Videos from inside the town hall posted on social media show plenty of heckling, but not what she described.

RELATED STORIES



911 Call From Domestic Disturbance Involving Nikolas Cruz Released





School Cop Scot Peterson ‘Never Went In’ During Shooting Rampage: Sheriff





School Shooting Coach Hailed a Hero at His Funeral: ‘He Was Always a Giving Guy’

