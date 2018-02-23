Young Girl Slips and Slides in Icy Driveway While Trying to Do Chores

An 11-year-old girl from Oklahoma didn’t anticipate becoming an internet sensation on her birthday by simply retrieving a garbage can.

But that’s what happened this week as Alexis Johnson and her sister, Nicolette, 13, looked more like a duo out of the Winter Olympics as they slid on icy conditions while getting the trash bins at the end of the driveway.

“I was trying to go up the driveway, but I kept slipping and I could not at all go up,” Alexis told Inside Edition. “I kept slipping and falling.”

Nicolette had no issue going up the driveway, which got her sister a bit upset.

“I was just dying laughing in the garage,” Nicolette said.

She did eventually help her sister.

“When I could finally get up, she put her hand out and I grabbed on to her hand,” Alexis recalled.

“It was kind of embarrassing,” Nicolette chimed in.

The slipping was caught on surveillance cameras and later posted on Facebook, which led to the rest of the country catching on to Alexis’ battle with the elements.

