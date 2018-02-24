A western store wants figure skaters to give cowboy boots a try

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympic Preview: U.S. Olympic Team Media Summit

The U.S. figure skating team might just be trading their skates in for boots (at least for a little while).

The Kansas-based western wear store Boot Barn has been tweeting at Team USA medal winners, offering each one a free pair of boots. Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn and others were all extended the offer, but so far, only the figure skaters have responded.

The company tagged every skater who competed in the team event and won bronze. Chris Knierim was the first to respond, clearly ready to go line dancing.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim, Chris’ pairs partner and wife, chimed in, followed by Adam Rippon. They even extended the offer to NBC figure skating commentators Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

No word yet on whether the Olympians accepted the offer or what kind of boots they would get.

Olympic athletes are no strangers to free things. During what is known as team processing, U.S. athletes receive goods from Team USA and its sponsors, and there’s even a McDonald’s in the Olympic Village giving out free food to Olympians.

