COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police say two people were injured after a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Maryland Avenue on Saturday.

One victim is in stable condition, and the other is in unknown condition. One was transported to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, and the other to University Hospital East. The shooting was reported at 5:10pm.

