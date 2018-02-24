Dad worried about gun posts turns son’s phone in, cops find child porn

By Published:

MIAMI, FL (WCMH) — A Florida 18-year-old was arrested after his father, concerned about the teen’s social media posts about guns, turned the phone into police officers who discovered child pornography.

NBC 6 Miami reports Sean Mesa, 18, was arrested Thursday. An officers with Miami-Dade Schools police began investigating Mesa after learning he had posted several photos on Instagram and Snapchat displaying firearms and pointing them at the camera. Mesa is a student at Miami’s Michael Krop Senior High School.

The investigator met with Mesa, according to the police report, and asked him about the photos. Mesa reportedly told the officer he likes guns and “it was his right to post on social media whatever he wished,” NBC6 reported. 

The investigator contacted Mesa’s father, who said he told his son he does not like him posting such photos on social media. The father gave the investigator permission to look at Mesa’s two cell phones, according to the report.

The investigator found several videos with Mesa brandishing firearms, including an AK-47. The report also said the investigator found child pornography on the phone.

The court appointed Mesa a public defender, according to NBC6. He was given a bond of $41,000 in court on Friday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s