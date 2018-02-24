Ester Ledecka first woman to win gold in two sports at same Winter Olympics

One week after shocking the world by winning a gold medal in Alpine skiing, Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic strapped back into a snowboard and won a gold medal in her primary sport.

Ledecka, the No. 1 ranked athlete in women’s parallel giant slalom snowboarding, qualified for the finals of that event with the fastest time, then won four consecutive head-to-head races to claim her second gold medal of the PyeongChang Olympics.

With the win, Ledecka is the first woman to win gold medals in two different sports at the same Winter Olympics.

Results

Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom

Gold: Ester Ledecka (CZE)

Silver: Selina Joerg (GER)

Bronze: Ramona Hofmeister (GER)

4. Alena Zavarzina (OAR)

