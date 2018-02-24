Man, two children killed in head-on collision in Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (AP) — Authorities say a woman driving the wrong way on a northeast Ohio interstate connector collided head-on with a semitrailer, killing her two young children and her brother.

Youngstown police say 25-year-old Kanosha Bason, of Warren, remains hospitalized after the collision on State Route 711 around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say the collision killed 7-year-old Noreyion Bason, 5-year-old Nialaisha Bason, and 32-year-old Cedrick Lyons.

“It was a very tragic accident,” said Youngstown Police Lt. Bill Ross to WKBN. “It will be hard on all of the first responders involved, especially when there are children involved like this.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Gilbert DeMello, of Youngstown, told WKBN that he was traveling north on the connector when he collided with the SUV, which he said was speeding.

“I saw headlights coming at me at a very, very fast speed. She was not driving slow. She was flying. When I went to swerve to the right, she swerved and I couldn’t get out of the lane, she was going too fast. I just started to turn and she hit me, and her car flew over to the guardrail and must have hit one of the steering parts in the truck, and the truck just took off and went right into the woods,” DeMello said.

DeMello was pinned in the truck and it was on fire. He said he had to kick the passenger door open to get out.

“I stood there and waited for the cops to come, and some lady walked up and said, ‘Hey, you shouldn’t go down there. There are three people that got killed,’ and then I was just hysterical,” DeMello said.

DeMello, 53, was treated for minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Route 711 were closed for 12 hours while workers removed steel beams being hauled by the semitrailer.