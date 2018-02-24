CONROE, TX (KHOU) — A dog killer has neighbors in the Deer Trails community of Conroe living on edge.

Residents say someone has shot and killed the dogs of eight families.

“We saw some buzzards over by the pipeline,” said dog owner Case Coroiescu. “(I) walked over there out by the woods, came to the pipeline, that’s when we found Beau had been shot and killed. Shot behind her collar and her neck.”

Coroiescu says his 13-year-old chocolate labrador is only the latest dog to have been shot in the neighborhood.

He says he does not know why someone would have shot his lab.

“At first we didn’t want to believe it,” Coroiescu said. “Your hunting partner, one of your best friends, your family member. Obviously, what’s going to be most missed is coming home. Having her meet you at the door, meet you at the gate. She never met a stranger or had a mean bone in her body.”

Coroiescu said Beau had been shot with a .22-caliber bullet.

Another neighbor who lives only a few hundred yards from where Beau was found says two of her schnauzers were shot and killed.

“Yeah, we have to keep an eye on him,” said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, as she pets the only remaining schnauzer still alive. “He’s the last one we have. It’s still hard to talk about Molly, because Molly was just a really special dog.”

Coroiescu is offering a $5,000 reward for information that will help catch the person who has been shooting the pets of Deer Trails.

“This is not a video game. If you shoot something, it doesn’t come back,” Coroiescu said. “Whomever did this is a sick human being, and can’t be mentally stable. And who knows what he’ll do next.”

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed late Thursday afternoon it is investigating the dog killings.