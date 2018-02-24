Red Cross says 21 staffers resigned or fired since 2015 in sex cases

By Published:

LONDON (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross has joined the list of prominent charities that have uncovered sexual misconduct among its staff.

ICRC Director-General Yves Daccord says 21 staff members have resigned or been fired since 2015 after violating policy by paying for sexual services. Two others did not have their contracts renewed because of suspected sexual misconduct.

“I am deeply saddened to report these numbers,” he said. “This behavior is a betrayal of the people and the communities we are there to serve.”

Daccord said because of the decentralized nature of the sprawling aid agency, which has more than 17,000 employees worldwide, it is possible that other incidents were not reported or properly handled.

Plan International UK has also disclosed wrongdoing. The charity group says it has confirmed six cases of sexual abuse of children by staff, volunteers or partner organizations and has pledged to do more to prevent misconduct.

Charities in the U.K. have been under increased scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations that senior staff from the British aid organization Oxfam used prostitutes and downloaded pornography while working in Haiti after the 2010 earthquake.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s