State attorney general: All untested rape kits now analzyed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state attorney general says all previously untested Ohio rape kits have now been analyzed, completing an initiative to check thousands of untested samples.

Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine said Friday the work is complete on 13,931 rape kits submitted by local law enforcement agencies for DNA testing.

Dewine, a candidate for governor, says charges have been filed against hundreds of suspects as a result of matches made over the years.

DeWine launched the initiative in 2011 to check previously untested kits for evidence.

An Ohio law that went into effect in 2015 requires that any newly collected rape kits be turned over within 30 days after an agency determines a crime has been committed.