Two Ohio teens found shot dead in township where boy shot himself at middle school

By Published:

MASSILLON (AP) — Authorities say two teenagers were found shot in a wooded area of Ohio and authorities are trying to determine how they died.

Jackson Township police say a Canal Fulton police officer checking on a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy’s welfare found them together around 8:30 p.m. Friday in Jackson Township, about 54 miles south of Cleveland. Police found a handgun.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The boy died at a hospital early Saturday. Both were shot in the head.

The teens were students at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton.

Their deaths come just a few days after police say a 13-year-old boy shot himself at a Jackson Township middle school. He died Wednesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s