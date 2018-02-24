U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ronald Brown Jr.

Brown is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Brown is described as a black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Byron Darity

Darity is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Darity is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Deron Leslie

Leslie is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for rape of a child under 13 years old.

Leslie is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Devon Robinson

Robinson is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for rape.

Robinson is described as a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.