Unions fight legal battle over fees at Ohio Statehouse rally

By Published:
Ohio Statehouse (file photo)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Thousands of union workers, activists, faith leaders and labor supporters are headed to the Ohio Statehouse to draw attention to upcoming arguments in a high-stakes U.S. Supreme Court case.

Organizers say Saturday’s Working People’s Day of Action rally is being observed nationwide.

The lawsuit challenges a 41-year-old ruling that allowed states to require government employees who opt out of union membership to pay their share for activities the union undertakes on behalf of all workers, not just members.

So-called “fair-share fees” cover the costs of collective bargaining and workplace grievance proceedings.

Conservative anti-union interests back the Illinois government employee who says mandating such fees violates his First Amendment speech rights.

The case’s outcome could affect unions representing over 5 million government workers in 24 states and the District of Columbia.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s