United Airlines, Hertz and MetLife Among Companies Cutting Ties With the NRA

Faced with growing pressure from customers following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., United Airlines, Hertz Car Rentals and MetLife Insurance are just some of the many companies announcing they will cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

The companies are making their announcements on Twitter, many in direct response to a trending hashtag, #BoycottNRA.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

We have notified the NRA that we are ending the NRA’s rental car discount program with Hertz. — Hertz (@Hertz) February 23, 2018

We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA. — MetLife (@MetLife) February 23, 2018

Many companies cited customer complaints in their vows to discontinue discount programs specific to members of the NRA.

Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA. As a result, First National Bank of Omaha will not renew its contract with the National Rifle Association to issue the NRA Visa Card. — First National Bank (@FNBOmaha) February 22, 2018

The controversial decisions now face backlash from members of the NRA, who are also active in voicing their discontent on Twitter.

You just made sure 5 + million people will NEVER us your cars. But carry on with your political stupidity. — Steph (@steph93065) February 23, 2018

The movement comes after ThinkProgress published a list of organizations that sponsor the NRA earlier this week. Most of the companies listed on the graphic have now been crossed out, indicating their cut in ties.

The NRA has not commented on the boycott movement, but NRA chief executive Wayne LaPierre said in a political conference Thursday: “They want to make us all less free.”

