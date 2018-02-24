Watch: Best moments at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics

The Winter Olympics last two and a half weeks, but the moments last a lifetime. The 2018 Games were nothing short of exciting, with plenty of history made in PyeongChang. These are the best of the unforgettable moments.

North Korea and South Korea shake hands at the Opening Ceremony

The first memorable moment happend outside of competition during the Opening Ceremony. Embracing the spirit of the Games, South Korea’s Presiden Moon Jae-In shook hands with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Shaun White cements G.O.A.T. status

Shaun White won Team USA’s 100th all-time Winter Olympic gold medal. White won the men’s halfpipe with a score of 97.75. After he missed the podium in 2014, White reclaimed his Olympic title, winning his third gold medal in the men’s halfpipe. He is the first snowboarder to ever become a three-time Olympic champion.

Down to the wire, U.S. beats Canada in women’s hockey

The U.S. women beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout to claim gold in women’s hockey. It snapped Canada’s four consecutive gold medal titles. Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout. Goalie Maddie Rooney stopped Canada’s Meghan Agosta to clinch the win.

Kikkan Randall, Jessie Diggins make history

The duo made history when they won gold in the women’s team sprint. They were the first U.S. women to win an Olympic cross-country medal. The gold was the U.S.’ first gold medal in cross-country and only the second medal all-time (men’s or women’s).

Mikaela Shiffrin shines, wins two medals

Shiffrin won gold in the women’s giant slalom and silver in the super combined. At 22, she is just the third American to win two career Alpine skiing gold medals.

Ester Ledecka stuns in super-G

Two-sport athlete shocked everyone when she won the super-G event after starting in the 26th position. She then won gold in the women’s parallel giant slalom. She is the first woman to win Winter Olympic gold medals in two different sports at a single Games.

U.S. men claim gold in curling

Team USA finished the PyeongChang Games on a five-game winning streak. Skip John Shuster and Team USA defeated Sweden 10-7 to win gold.

Two 17-year-olds deliver in snowboarding

Red Gerard won the first gold medal for the U.S. at the Games. He earned an 87.16 in the men’s snowboard slopestyle to claim the gold.

Chloe Kim lived up to all the hype winning gold in the women’s halfpipe. She landed back-to-back 1080s to accomplish the feat.

Nathan Chen captures redemption

After a shaky debut in the figure skating team event, Nathan Chen had a worse short program skate. He redeemed himself by having an incredible free skate. He attempted six quads while landing five of them cleanly to move from 17th place to 5th place overall and end on a high note.

Mirai Nagasu lands triple Axel

Mirai Nagasu made history when she became the first American woman to land a triple Axel at the Olympics. Nagasu helped the U.S. earn a bronze in the figure skating team event.

Russian rivalry dominates ladies’ figure skating

15-year-old Alina Zagitova won the ladies’ figure skating event. She beat teammate Yevgenia Medvedova by 1.31 points, with a total score of 239.57. The difference was their short-program scores where Zagitova set a high-score record earning an 82.92.

Marcel Hirscher dominates

Marcel Hirscher won two gold medals in PyeongChang. Hirscher first won the men’s combined event. He claimed his second gold in the men’s giant slalom by a huge margin of 1.27 seconds.

Lindsey Vonn cements legacy

Vonn completed her comeback when she claimed the bronze medal in the women’s downhill. At 33 years old, she became the oldest female Alpine medalist. She became the first American with multiple medals in the women’s downhill.